NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA is Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Powell Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,188 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 2.4% of Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 47.9% in the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Trending Headlines about NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

NVIDIA Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $183.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.33. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $212.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.91.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $68.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.56 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.60% and a return on equity of 97.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Seaport Research Partners increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective (up from $350.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.21.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NVIDIA

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 222,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total value of $40,087,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,621,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,157,187.01. This trade represents a 2.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total value of $3,514,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 93,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,352,503.20. This represents a 17.69% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,267,780 shares of company stock valued at $229,929,215. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.