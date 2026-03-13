Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich Purchases Shares of 274,410 Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 274,410 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $60,252,000. Amazon.com accounts for 1.5% of Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 113 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2,330.0% in the third quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Cooksen Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 23.5% during the second quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC now owns 247 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 62.3% in the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 250 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $209.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.38 and a twelve month high of $258.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $223.30 and a 200-day moving average of $226.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.40.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 10.83%.The company had revenue of $213.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.25, for a total transaction of $204,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 521,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,487,984.25. This represents a 0.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.18, for a total value of $4,077,336.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,238,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,217,051.24. The trade was a 0.88% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 71,686 shares of company stock worth $14,688,739 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 6th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price target (up from $270.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, January 26th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (down from $315.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $250.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-three have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.93.

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

