Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich Purchases Shares of 274,410 Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 274,410 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $60,252,000. Amazon.com accounts for 1.5% of Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 113 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2,330.0% in the third quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Cooksen Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 23.5% during the second quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC now owns 247 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 62.3% in the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 250 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $209.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.38 and a twelve month high of $258.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $223.30 and a 200-day moving average of $226.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.40.
- Positive Sentiment: Wolfe Research raised its price target to $255 and analysts broadly remain constructive, supporting sentiment that Amazon’s AI/cloud investments can pay off long-term. Wolfe Research Raises Price Target
- Positive Sentiment: Amazon plans to move its Prime Day event to late June from July — an earlier Prime Day can shift meaningful revenues into Q2, affecting seasonality and logistics planning for the quarter. Reuters: Prime Day Move
- Positive Sentiment: Amazon won a federal injunction against an AI shopping agent (Perplexity/Comet), preserving control of its buying flow and protecting its commerce moat for now. PYMNTS: Injunction vs Perplexity
- Positive Sentiment: Zoox (Amazon’s autonomous unit) struck a deal with Uber to deploy robotaxis on Uber’s app — a commercial pathway for Zoox that could accelerate revenue optionality for Amazon’s mobility investments. Reuters: Zoox-Uber Deal
- Positive Sentiment: AWS co-sponsored Physical AI fellowship (with Nvidia and MassRobotics) and Amazon is expanding Health AI on its site—both moves underline AWS and Amazon’s push to monetize AI across cloud, healthcare and robotics. PYMNTS: Physical AI Fellowship
- Neutral Sentiment: Amazon is targeting large bond sales / euro-bond issuance to fund AI capacity (debt-funded CapEx)—this secures funding but increases leverage and investor focus on returns from the spend. FinancialPost: Euro Bond Sale
- Neutral Sentiment: Amazon outlined a big multi-year investment in Poland (23 billion zlotys for 2026–2028), signaling continued geographic expansion but also more near-term capex. Reuters: Poland Investment
- Negative Sentiment: Milan prosecutors sought trial for Amazon’s European unit and four executives over alleged €1.2B tax evasion — a significant legal/regulatory overhang that could lead to fines and negative headlines. Reuters: Italian Tax Trial Request
- Negative Sentiment: Reports of retail-site outages and an AI agent giving inaccurate advice prompted Amazon to “put humans back in the loop,” raising operational and reputational risk around fast AI rollouts. Fortune: Site Outages and AI Errors
- Negative Sentiment: FCC chair publicly criticized Amazon over slow satellite launches after Amazon opposed SpaceX’s massive plan — regulatory scrutiny and public spat increase political/regulatory risk on Project Kuiper. CNBC: FCC Criticism
In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.25, for a total transaction of $204,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 521,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,487,984.25. This represents a 0.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.18, for a total value of $4,077,336.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,238,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,217,051.24. The trade was a 0.88% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 71,686 shares of company stock worth $14,688,739 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 6th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price target (up from $270.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, January 26th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (down from $315.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $250.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-three have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.93.
Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.
Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.
