Rosalind Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 5,000,000 Fractyl Health, Inc. $GUTS

Rosalind Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fractyl Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GUTS – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,950,000. Fractyl Health accounts for approximately 2.8% of Rosalind Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Rosalind Advisors Inc. owned 0.10% of Fractyl Health as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fractyl Health by 460.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 59,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 49,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Fractyl Health by 3,194.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 752,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 729,754 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Fractyl Health by 73.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,921,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 812,361 shares during the last quarter. General Catalyst Group Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fractyl Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,912,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in Fractyl Health by 47.2% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 516,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 165,786 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on GUTS. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Fractyl Health in a report on Friday, December 19th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Fractyl Health in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut Fractyl Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Fractyl Health in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.40.

Fractyl Health Stock Performance

Shares of GUTS opened at $0.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.32. The stock has a market cap of $64.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.51. Fractyl Health, Inc. has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $3.03.

About Fractyl Health

Fractyl Health, Inc is a clinical-stage medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive, endoscopic therapies for metabolic diseases. Headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts, Fractyl is advancing treatments that target the underlying physiology of conditions such as type 2 diabetes, obesity and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) by modifying the duodenal mucosa to improve metabolic control.

The company’s lead product, Revita® Duodenal Mucosal Resurfacing (Revita DMR), employs a catheter-based hydrothermal ablation technique to remodel the lining of the upper small intestine.

