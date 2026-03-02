Hellenic Telecom Organization (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Hellenic Telecom Organization SA (OTCMKTS:HLTOY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.40, but opened at $9.71. Hellenic Telecom Organization shares last traded at $9.77, with a volume of 653 shares changing hands.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hellenic Telecom Organization in a research report on Friday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.89 and its 200-day moving average is $9.73. The stock has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Hellenic Telecom Organization (OTCMKTS:HLTOY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. Hellenic Telecom Organization had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.97%.The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.33 million.

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization SA (OTCMKTS: HLTOY), also known as OTE Group, is the primary provider of telecommunications and digital services in Greece. The company offers a comprehensive suite of solutions that includes fixed-line telephony, mobile communications under the COSMOTE brand, broadband internet access via fiber and ADSL networks, and pay-TV services through its COSMOTE TV platform. In addition, OTE Group delivers enterprise-focused ICT offerings such as cloud computing, data center operations, cybersecurity, managed network services and system integration.

Established in 1949 as Greece’s state telecommunications monopoly, OTE Group began a gradual privatization process in the late 1990s, which culminated in a majority stake acquisition by Deutsche Telekom.

