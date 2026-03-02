Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.76 and last traded at $23.6250, with a volume of 226264 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.40.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Enerflex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Raymond James Financial lowered Enerflex from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Enerflex in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Enerflex in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Enerflex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.63.

The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.77 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a $0.0425 dividend. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enerflex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Enerflex by 399.4% during the 4th quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enerflex during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enerflex in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in Enerflex during the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.47% of the company’s stock.

Enerflex Ltd is a Calgary?headquartered energy infrastructure company specializing in the design, fabrication, installation and aftermarket support of natural gas compression, processing, refrigeration and treatment equipment. Its product portfolio includes reciprocating and centrifugal compression systems, gas treating and refrigeration packages, fuel gas conditioning and liquid separation solutions. In addition to equipment sales, Enerflex delivers field services such as commissioning, maintenance, monitoring and parts supply to optimize asset performance throughout the lifecycle.

The company supports upstream, midstream and downstream energy customers through an integrated offering that spans engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) as well as modular fabrication.

