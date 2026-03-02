Orbia Advance (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Shares of Orbia Advance Corporation, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:MXCHY – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.41, but opened at $2.22. Orbia Advance shares last traded at $2.22, with a volume of 522 shares.

Separately, Itau BBA Securities raised Orbia Advance to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Orbia Advance Corporation, formerly Mexichem, is a leading global provider of specialty materials and innovative solutions headquartered in Mexico City. Founded in 1953 as the first vinyl chloride producer in Mexico, the company rebranded to Orbia Advance in 2019 to reflect its broadened portfolio spanning advanced chemicals, polymers and infrastructure technologies.

Orbia’s operations are organized into four core segments: Fluorinated Solutions, which offers refrigerants, fluoropolymers and specialty chemicals; Polymer Solutions, producing polyethylene, PVC and compound resins; Building & Infrastructure, supplying piping systems, cables and water management products; and Precision Agriculture, delivering drip-irrigation systems and soil-conditioning services.

