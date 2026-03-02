N-able (NYSE:NABL) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.15 and last traded at $4.2950, with a volume of 2948393 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NABL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of N-able from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of N-able from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of N-able in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. B. Riley Financial began coverage on shares of N-able in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of N-able from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

Get N-able alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on N-able

N-able Trading Up 2.3%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $848.09 million, a P/E ratio of -49.99 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.26.

N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). N-able had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $130.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that N-able, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of N-able

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in N-able by 179.8% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in N-able by 1,970.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,606 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of N-able by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of N-able in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of N-able in the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

About N-able

(Get Free Report)

N-able (NYSE:NABL) is a cloud-based software provider specializing in solutions for managed service providers (MSPs). The company’s platform offers remote monitoring and management (RMM), backup and disaster recovery, endpoint detection and response (EDR), security information and event management (SIEM), and automation tools. By integrating these services into a unified interface, N-able enables MSPs to streamline IT operations, enhance security posture, and deliver proactive maintenance across on-premises, cloud, and hybrid environments.

Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, N-able traces its origins to the managed services division of SolarWinds before completing a spin-off and initial public offering in mid-2021.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for N-able Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for N-able and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.