iShares MSCI Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:EIS) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:EIS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $124.80 and last traded at $124.2560, with a volume of 352918 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $118.78.

iShares MSCI Israel ETF Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.14 and a 200 day moving average of $106.51. The stock has a market cap of $812.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.03.

Get iShares MSCI Israel ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Israel ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 55.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 6,115 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $5,684,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 133.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 32.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI Israel ETF

The iShares MSCI Israel ETF (EIS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Israel Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Israeli firms. EIS was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Israel ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Israel ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.