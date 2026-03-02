Lifevantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Director Acquires $83,789.11 in Stock

Lifevantage Corporation (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Free Report) Director Judd Dayton purchased 18,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.63 per share, with a total value of $83,789.11. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 69,859 shares in the company, valued at $323,447.17. This trade represents a 34.96% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Judd Dayton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 2nd, Judd Dayton acquired 10,500 shares of Lifevantage stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.53 per share, for a total transaction of $47,565.00.

On Thursday, February 26th, Judd Dayton acquired 4,600 shares of Lifevantage stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.58 per share, with a total value of $21,068.00.

Lifevantage Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LFVN traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.52. 155,943 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,601. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.82 million, a P/E ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.92. Lifevantage Corporation has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $17.64.

Lifevantage Announces Dividend

Lifevantage ( NASDAQ:LFVN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.07). Lifevantage had a return on equity of 29.59% and a net margin of 3.74%.The business had revenue of $48.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.40 million. Lifevantage has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.600-0.800 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. Lifevantage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lifevantage

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LFVN. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Lifevantage by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Lifevantage by 10.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey purchased a new stake in Lifevantage during the second quarter worth $31,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Lifevantage by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Lifevantage by 870.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 4,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Lifevantage in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lifevantage in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Lifevantage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $5.00 price target on Lifevantage in a report on Thursday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Lifevantage Company Profile

LifeVantage Corporation is a publicly traded company that develops, markets and distributes nutritional supplements, skincare products and weight-management solutions through a direct-selling business model. The company’s flagship offering, Protandim®, is formulated to activate the Nrf2 pathway, which is associated with cellular defense processes. LifeVantage also markets the PhysIQ® line for metabolism and body composition support and the TrueScience® skincare regimen, targeting a range of health and wellness needs.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Sandy, Utah, LifeVantage combines research in nutrigenomics with a network of independent distributors to bring its products to market.

