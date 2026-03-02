Short Interest in PTL Limited (NASDAQ:PTLE) Decreases By 42.7%

PTL Limited (NASDAQ:PTLE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 599,046 shares, a decrease of 42.7% from the January 29th total of 1,045,953 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 702,264 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Based on an average trading volume of 702,264 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

PTL Stock Performance

NASDAQ PTLE traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $8.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,203. PTL has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $156.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of PTL in a report on Monday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

About PTL

PTL Limited is an established bunkering facilitator providing marine fuel logistics services for vessel refueling, primarily container ships, bulk carriers, general cargo vessels and chemical tankers principally serving the Asia Pacific market. PTL Limited is based in Hong Kong.

