B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 (NASDAQ:RILYT) Short Interest Up 45.3% in February

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 (NASDAQ:RILYT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 3,176 shares, an increase of 45.3% from the January 29th total of 2,186 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,945 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 stock. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 (NASDAQ:RILYT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RILYT traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.17. The stock had a trading volume of 11,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,878. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.56. B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 has a twelve month low of $5.05 and a twelve month high of $19.69.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 Dividend Announcement

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 15th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 15th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.7%.

B. Riley Financial, Inc 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 (NASDAQ: RILYT) are unsecured, senior obligations of B. Riley Financial, Inc, a diversified financial services holding company. The notes bear interest at an annual rate of 6.00%, payable semi-annually, and mature in August 2028. As senior unsecured debt, these notes rank equally with other unsecured obligations of the company and are structurally subordinated to any secured debt.

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides a broad suite of services including investment banking, financial advisory, wealth management, merchant banking, and asset management.

