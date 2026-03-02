Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) Short Interest Down 27.5% in February

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 5,708 shares, a decrease of 27.5% from the January 29th total of 7,876 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,348 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,348 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Pathfinder Bancorp Stock Performance

PBHC traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,569. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.49. The stock has a market cap of $64.71 million, a P/E ratio of -22.52 and a beta of 0.10. Pathfinder Bancorp has a twelve month low of $12.06 and a twelve month high of $17.25.

Get Pathfinder Bancorp alerts:

Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.21 million for the quarter. Pathfinder Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 2.73% and a negative net margin of 4.16%.

Pathfinder Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 16th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 16th. Pathfinder Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -66.67%.

In related news, Director Adam C. Gagas acquired 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.75 per share, for a total transaction of $26,812.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 17,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,145. The trade was a 12.34% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pathfinder Bancorp

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Pathfinder Bancorp by 102.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 33,803 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 17,079 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new position in Pathfinder Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,229,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Pathfinder Bancorp by 26.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 446,053 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,992,000 after purchasing an additional 92,397 shares in the last quarter. 26.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings lowered Pathfinder Bancorp from a “hold (c)” rating to a “sell (d)” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Sell”.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Pathfinder Bancorp

Pathfinder Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in northeastern Pennsylvania that operates primarily through its subsidiary, Pathfinder Bank. The company offers a broad range of commercial and consumer banking solutions, including checking and savings accounts, time deposits, certificates of deposit, and retirement accounts. Through its branch network, Pathfinder Bancorp serves individuals, small businesses, and community organizations across its local market.

In addition to traditional deposit products, Pathfinder Bancorp provides a variety of lending services such as commercial real estate loans, construction and land development financing, agricultural credits, equipment loans, and consumer installment loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pathfinder Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pathfinder Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.