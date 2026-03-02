Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Short Interest Update

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 2,214,563 shares, a drop of 26.1% from the January 29th total of 2,996,167 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 975,549 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 975,549 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $120.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.33.

Arrow Electronics Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE ARW traded down $2.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $150.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 479,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,728. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.36. Arrow Electronics has a 12 month low of $86.50 and a 12 month high of $162.61. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.47.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The technology company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 1.85%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. Arrow Electronics has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.130-2.330 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arrow Electronics

In other news, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total value of $626,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 16,261 shares in the company, valued at $2,547,285.65. This represents a 19.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William F. Austen purchased 3,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $151.87 per share, for a total transaction of $601,405.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 44,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,791,930.14. The trade was a 9.71% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 19,199 shares of company stock worth $3,009,786 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arrow Electronics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new position in Arrow Electronics in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Arrow Electronics by 112.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics (NYSE: ARW) is a global provider of products, services and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. The company offers a broad portfolio of semiconductors, passives, connectors, electromechanical devices and embedded solutions, serving customers across diverse end markets including automotive, communications, computing, aerospace, defense and healthcare. Through its extensive supplier relationships, Arrow enables design engineers to identify and procure components required for the development of new electronic systems and devices.

In addition to component distribution, Arrow delivers value-added services such as design engineering support, supply chain management, global logistics and technical training.

