Western Asset Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:WDI) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:WDI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 79,180 shares, an increase of 31.7% from the January 29th total of 60,138 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 230,048 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 230,048 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Diversified Income Fund during the second quarter worth $70,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Western Asset Diversified Income Fund by 51.2% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Diversified Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Diversified Income Fund by 555.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,711 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Western Asset Diversified Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $151,000.

Western Asset Diversified Income Fund Stock Up 0.6%

NYSE WDI traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,114. Western Asset Diversified Income Fund has a 1 year low of $12.44 and a 1 year high of $15.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.39.

Western Asset Diversified Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.1485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.7%.

Western Asset Diversified Income Fund (NYSE: WDI) is a closed-end management investment company sponsored and managed by Western Asset Management Company, LLC. Launched in mid-2009, the Fund seeks to provide current income with a secondary objective of capital preservation through diversified exposure to a broad range of fixed-income and income-oriented securities.

The Fund’s investment strategy emphasizes below-investment-grade debt instruments, including high-yield corporate bonds, bank loans, mortgage- and asset-backed securities, and emerging market sovereign and corporate issues.

