Kayne Anderson BDC, Inc. (NYSE:KBDC) Short Interest Up 31.1% in February

Kayne Anderson BDC, Inc. (NYSE:KBDC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 506,873 shares, an increase of 31.1% from the January 29th total of 386,758 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 420,335 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 420,335 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Kayne Anderson BDC Stock Performance
KBDC stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.66. 448,225 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,329. The firm has a market capitalization of $934.29 million, a PE ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.51. Kayne Anderson BDC has a 52 week low of $13.06 and a 52 week high of $17.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.
Kayne Anderson BDC (NYSE:KBDC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.09). Kayne Anderson BDC had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 46.55%.The company had revenue of ($25.53) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.48 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kayne Anderson BDC will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms recently commented on KBDC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Kayne Anderson BDC from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Kayne Anderson BDC from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Kayne Anderson BDC from $16.50 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kayne Anderson BDC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.
Kayne Anderson BDC Company Profile
Kayne Anderson BDC, Inc (NYSE: KBDC) is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company structured as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The firm focuses on providing bespoke financing solutions to U.S. middle-market companies, offering first-lien and second-lien secured loans, unitranche facilities, mezzanine debt and selected equity co-investments. KBDC targets businesses with EBITDA profiles generally ranging from $10 million to $100 million, aiming to generate attractive income and potential capital appreciation for shareholders.
The company’s portfolio spans a variety of sectors, including healthcare, technology, energy services, consumer products and industrials.
