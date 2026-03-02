Kayne Anderson BDC, Inc. (NYSE:KBDC) Short Interest Up 31.1% in February

Kayne Anderson BDC, Inc. (NYSE:KBDC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 506,873 shares, an increase of 31.1% from the January 29th total of 386,758 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 420,335 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 420,335 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Kayne Anderson BDC Stock Performance

KBDC stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.66. 448,225 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,329. The firm has a market capitalization of $934.29 million, a PE ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.51. Kayne Anderson BDC has a 52 week low of $13.06 and a 52 week high of $17.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Kayne Anderson BDC (NYSE:KBDC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.09). Kayne Anderson BDC had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 46.55%.The company had revenue of ($25.53) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.48 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kayne Anderson BDC will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kayne Anderson BDC

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koch Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson BDC in the second quarter worth $185,887,000. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in Kayne Anderson BDC in the 4th quarter worth $94,036,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Kayne Anderson BDC by 13.4% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,211,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,412,000 after acquiring an additional 614,393 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Kayne Anderson BDC by 612.8% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 1,446,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,181 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson BDC by 13.8% during the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,058,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,099,000 after acquiring an additional 128,061 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently commented on KBDC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Kayne Anderson BDC from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Kayne Anderson BDC from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Kayne Anderson BDC from $16.50 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kayne Anderson BDC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

Kayne Anderson BDC Company Profile

Kayne Anderson BDC, Inc (NYSE: KBDC) is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company structured as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The firm focuses on providing bespoke financing solutions to U.S. middle-market companies, offering first-lien and second-lien secured loans, unitranche facilities, mezzanine debt and selected equity co-investments. KBDC targets businesses with EBITDA profiles generally ranging from $10 million to $100 million, aiming to generate attractive income and potential capital appreciation for shareholders.

The company’s portfolio spans a variety of sectors, including healthcare, technology, energy services, consumer products and industrials.

