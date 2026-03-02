Neuberger Berman Energy Transition & Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:NBET) Short Interest Up 30.6% in February

Neuberger Berman Energy Transition & Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:NBET – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,225 shares, an increase of 30.6% from the January 29th total of 938 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,142 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 5,142 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Neuberger Berman Energy Transition & Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

NBET stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.87. 2,101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,230. Neuberger Berman Energy Transition & Infrastructure ETF has a 52-week low of $27.68 and a 52-week high of $40.02. The company has a market cap of $37.08 million, a P/E ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.51.

Get Neuberger Berman Energy Transition & Infrastructure ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Neuberger Berman Energy Transition & Infrastructure ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NBET. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Energy Transition & Infrastructure ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 152,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,975,000 after purchasing an additional 6,877 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Energy Transition & Infrastructure ETF by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Energy Transition & Infrastructure ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Neuberger Berman Energy Transition & Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $608,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Energy Transition & Infrastructure ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000.

Neuberger Berman Energy Transition & Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The Neuberger Berman Energy Transition & Infrastructure ETF (NBET) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund uses a fundamental, bottom-up approach to actively invest in energy transition and infrastructure companies of any size from developed and emerging markets. The fund seeks to provide total return. NBET was launched on Apr 6, 2022 and is issued by Neuberger Berman.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman Energy Transition & Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman Energy Transition & Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.