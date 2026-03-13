Capital World Investors Boosts Holdings in Radian Group Inc. $RDN

Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,454,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,003 shares during the period. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Radian Group were worth $52,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new position in Radian Group in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Radian Group by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 191.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in shares of Radian Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Radian Group by 178.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Radian Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays set a $40.00 target price on Radian Group in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Radian Group from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Radian Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings lowered Radian Group from a “buy (a-)” rating to a “buy (b+)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Radian Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.60.

Radian Group Stock Performance

Shares of RDN opened at $33.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40. Radian Group Inc. has a one year low of $29.32 and a one year high of $38.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.74 and a 200 day moving average of $34.63.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $300.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.45 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 46.99%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

Radian Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 23rd were issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.58%.

Radian Group Profile

(Free Report)

Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) is a leading provider of private mortgage insurance and related risk management solutions in the United States. Through its primary subsidiary, Radian Guaranty Inc, the company underwrites borrower-paid and lender-paid mortgage insurance that protects lenders and investors from potential losses arising from borrower defaults. Radian’s core business focuses on supporting residential mortgage originations and servicing by offering capital-efficient credit protection and credit risk transfer strategies.

Beyond mortgage insurance, Radian offers an array of real estate transaction services under its Radian Title division.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.