AxoGen Conference: AVANCE BLA Approval, Debt Paydown Fuel 2026 Growth Target of 18%+

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) executives outlined a year of accelerating commercial momentum, recent balance sheet improvements, and the operational implications of its December Biologics License Application (BLA) approval for AVANCE during a recent investor discussion.

Business momentum and commercial performance

Chief Executive Officer Mike described the company’s evolution over the past 12 months as “going according to plan,” pointing to a strategic planning process initiated when he joined that established priorities and “customer creation” processes. He said the business models developed and tested over nearly two years have shown “proof positive” versus assumptions and demonstrated “good elasticity,” supporting management’s longer-term growth outlook.

Financing and balance sheet update

Management also pointed to broad-based commercial strength exiting 2025, noting the company delivered over 20% top-line growth in the third and fourth quarters. Mike said the key takeaway was that all parts of the business responded to new plans and sales management focus, with each segment growing double digits rather than relying on a single driver. He added that the company’s businesses “all have a profitability profile, which is very handsome.”

Lindsey highlighted a recent capital raise that she said improved the company’s balance sheet. The company raised $142 million and netted $133 million, using $68 million to eliminate debt. She also said AxoGen expects a $17 million loss in the first quarter, but indicated the new funds should improve the company’s profit-and-loss profile and support stronger cash generation going forward. She described the result as a “beautiful balance sheet” and said the company expects to be able to use cash opportunistically.

2026 growth outlook and what’s behind guidance

Discussing the company’s 2026 outlook, management framed its guidance of at least 18% top-line growth as reflecting early-stage market penetration across multiple areas, including emergent trauma extremities and elective procedures such as oral maxillofacial, breast, and head and neck. Mike said patients go untreated “every single day,” and that growth assumptions are based on standard market development drivers: account targeting, expanding surgeon capability, calibrating resources to capacity potential, and disciplined sales management.

He characterized the guidance as prudent given the company is “building off of a whole new base” after a stronger finish to the year, saying AxoGen wants to prove performance in new quarters and a new year while maintaining confidence that the underlying business models are elastic.

When asked what could lead results to exceed the 18% level, Mike pointed to unexpected “payer events” that improve coverage, as well as execution above typical averages.

BLA approval: commercial messaging, operational efficiencies, and payer engagement

Management addressed investor questions about the long-awaited BLA approval in December for AVANCE. Mike emphasized that the approval was assumed in the company’s planning and should not be viewed as a “light switch” commercial catalyst because AxoGen was already in the marketplace and did not unlock new patients it previously could not serve. Instead, he said the company is using the milestone to reengage current users and fence-sitters, underscoring what it means to be “the first biologic therapeutic for the treatment of nerve discontinuities in the world.”

Mike said the BLA was more material operationally. He explained that, in preparation for the biologics approval, AxoGen effectively had to operate two quality systems—one for tissue and one for biologics—which absorbed significant resources. Now, he said, moving forward with a single quality system should create meaningful efficiencies and enable investments in capital infrastructure intended to improve scale, cycle times, and ultimately gross margin over time.

He also said the BLA allows AxoGen to reengage with three significant payers that had classified the company’s product or therapy as experimental and denied coverage. With biologics approval, he said AxoGen can argue it is no longer experimental under an approved benefit-risk framework. Management said the company has formally submitted requests for those payers to reevaluate their positions and is awaiting responses. However, the company stated no incremental payer wins are explicitly baked into its forecast for 2026.

Reimbursement dynamics, outpatient shift, and margins

Management also discussed a reimbursement change affecting the outpatient setting. Mike said prior outpatient payment constructs bundled unrelated products and procedures, producing an average payment that was insufficient for viable nerve care and limiting activity in that setting. He said AxoGen appealed to CMS, which agreed and established a specific code for nerve care with a payment rate intended to reflect viable costs. He described the change as “very, very positive,” but said it will take time for hospitals to become aware of the change, negotiate with payers, and allocate physician resources. He suggested procedure migration could occur, with timing “more to the end of the year.”

He added that smaller procedures—such as many hand injuries and some chronic nerve treatments—are more amenable to outpatient migration, while larger procedures are expected to remain inpatient.

On gross margin, Lindsey said AxoGen will begin selling biologic-labeled AVANCE in the second quarter, and that initial lots will have higher costs than the prior tissue product due to more regulatory touch points. She said the company expects some gross margin pressure beginning in Q2. At the same time, she said AxoGen is implementing manufacturing execution systems, lab management systems, electronic batch records, and Lean process improvements, with the expectation of improved gross margin starting in 2027 as products manufactured under the new processes begin to sell.

Looking to future growth vectors, management reiterated enthusiasm for the breast vertical, calling it underpenetrated, and said adoption is durable once Resensation becomes part of a practice. They also discussed early work in prostate, emphasizing the need to demonstrate reproducible outcomes and the ability to teach the procedure reliably before investing significantly in broader market development.

About AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN)

AxoGen, Inc is a Florida-based medical technology company that develops and commercializes surgical solutions for peripheral nerve damage. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Alachua, Florida, the company focuses on restoring nerve function and improving patient outcomes through innovative biologic and engineered products. AxoGen’s offerings address a range of traumatic and iatrogenic injuries, offering alternatives to traditional nerve autografts.

The company’s core product portfolio includes the Avance® Nerve Graft, a decellularized human nerve allograft designed to bridge nerve gaps without the need for a secondary harvest site, and the Axoguard® Nerve Connector and Protector devices, which facilitate nerve coaptation and protect repaired sites from surrounding scar tissue.

