Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.6786.

Several research firms recently commented on PLTK. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Playtika from $4.75 to $4.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Playtika from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 20th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Playtika from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d)” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 25th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Playtika from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 2nd.

Playtika Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ PLTK opened at $2.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.40 and its 200-day moving average is $3.69. Playtika has a 1-year low of $2.67 and a 1-year high of $5.59.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.96). Playtika had a negative net margin of 7.49% and a negative return on equity of 114.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Playtika will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Playtika

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Playtika by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 76,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd raised its stake in Playtika by 29.3% in the third quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 13,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Playtika by 17.2% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 23,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in Playtika by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 16,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 3,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Playtika by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 4,049 shares in the last quarter. 11.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Playtika

Playtika Ltd. (NASDAQ: PLTK) is a leading developer and publisher of free-to-play mobile and social games. Established in 2010 and headquartered in Herzliya, Israel, the company has built a reputation for creating engaging, social casino and casual gaming experiences. Playtika’s platform leverages data-driven analytics and in-game community features to drive player retention and monetization across multiple titles.

The company’s diverse portfolio includes flagship social casino games such as Slotomania, Bingo Blitz and Caesars Casino, as well as skill-based and casual offerings like World Series of Poker and House of Fun.

