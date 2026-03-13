BioSyent (CVE:RX) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of BioSyent Inc. (CVE:RX – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$14.02 and traded as high as C$15.70. BioSyent shares last traded at C$15.70, with a volume of 4,780 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Bloom Burton raised BioSyent from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

BioSyent Price Performance

About BioSyent

The company has a market capitalization of C$180.50 million, a P/E ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$14.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.49. The company has a quick ratio of 6.91, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

(Get Free Report)

BioSyent Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires or licenses, develops, and sells pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in Canada and internationally. Its products include FeraMAX Pd Therapeutic 150 for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia; FeraMAX Pd Maintenance 45, a chewable supplement for the prevention of iron deficiency anemia; and FeraMAX Pd Powder 15, a powder form product used for preventing iron deficiency and iron deficiency anemia. It offers Tibella, a hormone replacement therapy consisting of tibolone; Inofolic, a natural health product to address polycystic ovarian syndrome symptoms; RepaGyn, a vaginal suppository for the healing of the vaginal mucosa, as well as for the treatment of vaginal dryness caused by aging, menopause, stress, and chemotherapy; and Gelclair, a gel formulated to aid the pain or oral mucositis.

Featured Stories

