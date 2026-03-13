Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.56 and traded as low as $20.77. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF shares last traded at $20.92, with a volume of 473,121 shares traded.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.56 and a 200 day moving average of $21.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.74.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0808 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 23rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF

About Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 700.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends. The Funds sector allocation includes consumers discretionary, consumer staples, energy, financials, healthcare, industrials, information technology, materials and telecommunication services.

