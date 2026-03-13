Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.56 and traded as low as $20.77. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF shares last traded at $20.92, with a volume of 473,121 shares traded.
Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.56 and a 200 day moving average of $21.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.74.
Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0808 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 23rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%.
About Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF
PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends. The Funds sector allocation includes consumers discretionary, consumer staples, energy, financials, healthcare, industrials, information technology, materials and telecommunication services.
