Capital World Investors Invests $40.03 Million in Intuit Inc. $INTU

Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 58,611 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $40,026,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Intuit by 540.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 135.0% in the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 47 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuit during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Kilter Group LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on INTU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Intuit from $750.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Northcoast Research upgraded Intuit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Intuit from $850.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $624.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $819.00 to $720.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $634.26.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other Intuit news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.40, for a total transaction of $146,653.20. Following the transaction, the director owned 13,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,836,621.20. This represents a 2.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 41,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.10, for a total value of $26,654,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 13,611 shares in the company, valued at $8,848,511.10. The trade was a 75.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,501 shares of company stock worth $79,983,892. Company insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $435.13 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $349.00 and a 12-month high of $813.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $486.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $602.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $120.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.26.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The software maker reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.47. Intuit had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 24.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Intuit has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 12.450-12.510 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 31.09%.

Key Headlines Impacting Intuit

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

About Intuit

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc (NASDAQ: INTU) is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit’s product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.