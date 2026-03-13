KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR $BEKE Shares Sold by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors cut its stake in shares of KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,402,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,270,355 shares during the period. Capital World Investors’ holdings in KE were worth $26,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in KE in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of KE by 145.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Franchise Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of KE in the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KE by 79.7% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of KE during the second quarter worth about $116,000. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BEKE. Barclays set a $23.00 price target on shares of KE in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Wall Street Zen cut KE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded KE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of KE in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.40.

NYSE:BEKE opened at $16.45 on Friday. KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR has a 52-week low of $15.26 and a 52-week high of $25.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.65. The company has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a PE ratio of 39.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of -0.62.

KE Holdings Inc (NYSE: BEKE) is a technology-driven real estate services company that operates an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and related services in mainland China. The company provides consumer-facing property listing marketplaces alongside a broad network of offline brokerage offices and agents, aiming to facilitate sales, rentals and new-home transactions for individual and institutional clients.

The company’s offerings span property listings for new and resale homes, rental listings, brokerage representation and transaction facilitation.

