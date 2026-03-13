United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) CEO Sells $4,537,865.00 in Stock

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) CEO Martine Rothblatt sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.67, for a total value of $4,537,865.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,097.10. The trade was a 98.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

United Therapeutics stock opened at $532.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $485.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $458.53. United Therapeutics Corporation has a 1 year low of $266.98 and a 1 year high of $548.12.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $7.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.78 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $790.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.80 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 41.94% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 24.48 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UTHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on United Therapeutics from $655.00 to $705.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on United Therapeutics from $423.00 to $466.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on United Therapeutics from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $548.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Therapeutics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AXQ Capital LP raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 495.4% in the 2nd quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 3,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 3,235 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 396.3% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 3,424 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 194.7% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Optimize Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $444,000. Finally, Simplify Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $8,351,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ: UTHR) is a biotechnology company dedicated to the development and commercialization of unique products to address life-threatening illnesses. The company’s primary focus has been on pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), where it has launched several therapies designed to improve functional capacity and quality of life for patients. Its marketed products include continuous infusion treprostinil (Remodulin), inhaled treprostinil (Tyvaso), oral treprostinil (Orenitram) and tadalafil (Adcirca), each tailored to different modes of administration and patient needs.

