Insider Selling: SBC Medical Group (NASDAQ:SBC) CEO Sells $9,376,548.00 in Stock

SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated (NASDAQ:SBC – Get Free Report) CEO Yoshiyuki Aikawa sold 4,422,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total value of $9,376,548.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 861,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,826,592. This trade represents a 83.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

SBC Medical Group Trading Down 3.6%

Shares of NASDAQ SBC opened at $3.53 on Friday. SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated has a 1-year low of $2.91 and a 1-year high of $5.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.11 million, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 5.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of SBC Medical Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of SBC Medical Group in a research report on Friday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SBC Medical Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SBC Medical Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of SBC Medical Group by 195.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 8,348 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in SBC Medical Group by 292.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 8,771 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of SBC Medical Group by 123.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 9,831 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SBC Medical Group in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SBC Medical Group during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.82% of the company’s stock.

SBC Medical Group Company Profile

SBC Medical Group, Inc is a publicly traded healthcare management services company listed on the Nasdaq under the ticker SBC. The company specializes in supporting in-office ancillary service providers by offering a suite of administrative and operational solutions designed to streamline practice management and enhance revenue performance. Its core mission is to help physician practices, imaging centers and other ancillary service providers focus on patient care while outsourcing complex back-office functions.

The company’s primary offerings include revenue cycle management, medical billing and coding, compliance oversight and transcription services.

Featured Articles

