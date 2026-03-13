Oatly Group AB Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:OTLY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Oatly Group AB Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.70.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OTLY shares. Morgan Stanley set a $14.50 price target on Oatly Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Barclays set a $15.00 target price on shares of Oatly Group and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. DA Davidson set a $14.00 target price on shares of Oatly Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Oatly Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Mizuho set a $18.00 price target on shares of Oatly Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Performa Ltd US LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Oatly Group by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 18,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Oatly Group by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Oatly Group by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Oatly Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 646,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,475,000 after purchasing an additional 9,620 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

OTLY opened at $9.92 on Friday. Oatly Group has a 1-year low of $8.27 and a 1-year high of $18.84. The stock has a market cap of $309.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.55, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $233.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.05 million. Oatly Group had a negative return on equity of 236.71% and a negative net margin of 17.71%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oatly Group will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oatly Group is a Sweden-based food and beverage company specializing in the development, production and sale of oat-derived dairy alternatives. The company’s product lineup includes oat-based drinks, ice cream, yogurts, spreads and cooking creams, all marketed under the Oatly brand name. By leveraging proprietary processing technology, Oatly extracts the nutritional benefits of oats—such as soluble fiber and plant protein—while delivering taste and texture profiles that closely mimic traditional dairy products.

Founded in 1994 as a spin-off from research at Lund University, Oatly initially focused on exploiting the health and functional benefits of oat beta-glucans.

