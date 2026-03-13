ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) & AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNCZ) Head-To-Head Comparison

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNCZ – Get Free Report) and ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AGNC Investment and ACRES Commercial Realty”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AGNC Investment $1.80 billion N/A N/A N/A N/A ACRES Commercial Realty $79.95 million 1.74 $27.98 million $0.01 1,905.50

Analyst Ratings

ACRES Commercial Realty has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AGNC Investment.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for AGNC Investment and ACRES Commercial Realty, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AGNC Investment 0 0 0 0 0.00 ACRES Commercial Realty 1 1 2 0 2.25

ACRES Commercial Realty has a consensus target price of $24.50, suggesting a potential upside of 28.58%. Given ACRES Commercial Realty’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ACRES Commercial Realty is more favorable than AGNC Investment.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

40.0% of ACRES Commercial Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of ACRES Commercial Realty shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares AGNC Investment and ACRES Commercial Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AGNC Investment N/A N/A N/A ACRES Commercial Realty 31.78% 4.55% 1.14%

Summary

ACRES Commercial Realty beats AGNC Investment on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ACRES Commercial Realty

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and equity investments in commercial real estate property in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating-rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine financing, preferred equity investments, and commercial mortgage-backed securities. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as Exantas Capital Corp. and changed its name to ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. in February 2021. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Uniondale, New York.

