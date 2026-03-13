Franklin Senior Loan ETF $FLBL Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,289,964 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,368 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Franklin Senior Loan ETF worth $223,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FLBL. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 81.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 169.2% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 218.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 434.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000.

Franklin Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS FLBL opened at $23.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.61. Franklin Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $22.57 and a 1-year high of $24.29.

Franklin Senior Loan ETF Increases Dividend

About Franklin Senior Loan ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1277 per share. This is a boost from Franklin Senior Loan ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd.

The Franklin Senior Loan ETF (FLBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SP\u002FLSTA US Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund is an actively managed fund investing in USD-denominated senior loans. FLBL was launched on May 30, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

