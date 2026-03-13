Capital Research Global Investors Has $33.39 Million Holdings in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. $ESTA

Capital Research Global Investors decreased its holdings in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 814,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209,926 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in Establishment Labs were worth $33,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Establishment Labs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Establishment Labs by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Brian Low Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Establishment Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Establishment Labs by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Establishment Labs by 5.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. 72.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Establishment Labs from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Establishment Labs from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Establishment Labs from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Establishment Labs from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Establishment Labs from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.86.

ESTA stock opened at $63.60 on Friday. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.56 and a 52 week high of $83.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.51. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -36.55 and a beta of 0.91.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.13. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 24.19% and a negative return on equity of 201.79%. The firm had revenue of $64.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc is a global medical technology company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of silicone gel breast implants for aesthetic and reconstructive surgery. The company’s proprietary portfolio is built around patient-focused safety, customization and innovation, offering solutions intended to enhance surgical outcomes and support clinical traceability.

The company’s flagship products fall under the Motiva® brand, which includes a range of ergonomic and round breast implants featuring SilkSurface® texturing and an embedded Q Inside® Safety microtransponder for unique implant identification.

