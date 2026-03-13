Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys 267,686 Shares of BRP Inc. $DOOO

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Free Report) by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 558,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267,686 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in BRP were worth $33,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of BRP by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,057,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,836,000 after acquiring an additional 209,576 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in BRP by 166.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 461,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,084,000 after acquiring an additional 288,815 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in BRP during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in BRP by 4.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,323,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,247,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc increased its stake in BRP by 127.9% in the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 4,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter.

Get BRP alerts:

BRP Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of BRP stock opened at $66.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.81. BRP Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.78 and a 52-week high of $78.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 178.41 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DOOO. Weiss Ratings raised shares of BRP from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of BRP in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on BRP in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BRP in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BRP in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BRP presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.40.

View Our Latest Research Report on BRP

BRP Profile

(Free Report)

BRP Inc, operating under the brand name Bombardier Recreational Products, is a leader in designing, manufacturing and distributing recreational vehicles and propulsion systems for winter, on-road, off-road and water lifestyles. The company’s diversified portfolio includes snowmobiles, personal watercraft, all-terrain vehicles and roadsters, all powered by in-house Rotax engines. With a focus on innovation and performance, BRP has positioned itself at the forefront of the powersports industry.

At the heart of BRP’s product lineup are its flagship Ski-Doo snowmobiles and Sea-Doo personal watercraft, which serve both recreational and professional segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.