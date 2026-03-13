Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys 267,686 Shares of BRP Inc. $DOOO

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Free Report) by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 558,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267,686 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in BRP were worth $33,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of BRP by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,057,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,836,000 after acquiring an additional 209,576 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in BRP by 166.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 461,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,084,000 after acquiring an additional 288,815 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in BRP during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in BRP by 4.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,323,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,247,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc increased its stake in BRP by 127.9% in the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 4,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter.
BRP Stock Up 0.2%
Shares of BRP stock opened at $66.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.81. BRP Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.78 and a 52-week high of $78.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 178.41 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.23.
BRP Profile
BRP Inc, operating under the brand name Bombardier Recreational Products, is a leader in designing, manufacturing and distributing recreational vehicles and propulsion systems for winter, on-road, off-road and water lifestyles. The company’s diversified portfolio includes snowmobiles, personal watercraft, all-terrain vehicles and roadsters, all powered by in-house Rotax engines. With a focus on innovation and performance, BRP has positioned itself at the forefront of the powersports industry.
At the heart of BRP’s product lineup are its flagship Ski-Doo snowmobiles and Sea-Doo personal watercraft, which serve both recreational and professional segments.
