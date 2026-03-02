Yirendai Ltd. (NYSE:YRD) Short Interest Down 25.7% in February

Yirendai Ltd. (NYSE:YRD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 47,506 shares, a decrease of 25.7% from the January 29th total of 63,943 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,702 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,702 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Yirendai Stock Performance

Shares of YRD traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.79. 32,152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,115. The company has a market cap of $327.06 million, a PE ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.91 and its 200-day moving average is $4.93. Yirendai has a 52 week low of $3.54 and a 52 week high of $8.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yirendai

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Yirendai by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd now owns 15,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Yirendai by 6.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 49,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Yirendai by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,083,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after buying an additional 4,123 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Yirendai by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 6,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in Yirendai by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 81,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 8,838 shares during the period. 1.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Yirendai

Yirendai Ltd is a leading fintech credit marketplace in China, offering consumer financing solutions through a digital platform. As a subsidiary of CreditEase, one of the country’s earliest peer-to-peer lending pioneers, Yirendai facilitates connections between individual borrowers and institutional or retail investors. The company’s integrated platform handles borrower screening, credit assessment, risk management and loan servicing to deliver a streamlined, transparent lending experience.

The company provides unsecured personal loans for purposes such as debt consolidation, home improvement and small business investment.

