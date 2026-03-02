Geopark Ltd (NYSE:GPRK) Short Interest Update

Geopark Ltd (NYSE:GPRK – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 942,381 shares, a decrease of 26.3% from the January 29th total of 1,278,219 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 660,276 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 660,276 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Geopark Stock Performance

Shares of Geopark stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.52. 608,828 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 564,852. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.32. Geopark has a 52-week low of $5.66 and a 52-week high of $9.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Geopark (NYSE:GPRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.61. The company had revenue of $110.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.00 million. Geopark had a return on equity of 33.42% and a net margin of 6.45%. On average, research analysts forecast that Geopark will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Geopark Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Geopark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.46%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Geopark by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 6,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 3,134 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Geopark by 39.2% during the third quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 9,727 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Geopark in the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Geopark during the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. Finally, PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Geopark during the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. 68.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GPRK shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Geopark from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Zacks Research raised Geopark to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Geopark

Geopark Ltd. (NYSE:GPRK) is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company focused on Latin America. Founded in 2002 and with corporate offices in Canada and regional headquarters in Bogotá, Colombia, Geopark pursues the discovery and development of unconventional and conventional hydrocarbon resources. The company’s strategy emphasizes asset consolidation in established basins alongside disciplined capital allocation to maximize production efficiency.

The company’s core operations are centered in Colombia’s Llanos Basin, where it holds interests in several producing blocks that deliver light crude oil to local and export markets.

