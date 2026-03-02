Head to Head Survey: Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF) vs. Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY)

Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF – Get Free Report) and Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Beneficient and Daiwa Securities Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beneficient N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Daiwa Securities Group $9.01 billion 1.56 $1.02 billion $0.74 13.45

Risk & Volatility

Daiwa Securities Group has higher revenue and earnings than Beneficient.

Beneficient has a beta of -0.2, suggesting that its stock price is 120% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Daiwa Securities Group has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Beneficient and Daiwa Securities Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beneficient 1 0 0 0 1.00 Daiwa Securities Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.6% of Beneficient shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.4% of Beneficient shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Beneficient and Daiwa Securities Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beneficient N/A N/A N/A Daiwa Securities Group 10.93% 7.01% 0.37%

Summary

Daiwa Securities Group beats Beneficient on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Beneficient

Beneficient, a technology-enabled financial services company, provides liquidity solutions and related trustee, custody and trust administrative services to participants in the alternative asset industry in the United States. It operates through Ben Liquidity, Ben Custody, and Customer ExAlt Trusts segments. The company offers Ben AltAccess platform for secure, online, and end-to-end delivery of each of the Ben business unit products and services, including upload documents, and work through tasks, and complete their transactions with standardized transaction agreements. It also provides Ben Liquidity, which offers alternative asset liquidity and fiduciary financing products; Ben Custody that provides custody and trust administration services to trustees and document custodian services to customers; and Ben Markets, which provides broker-dealer and transfer agency services. In addition, the company provides Ben Insurance Services, which offers insurance products and services; and Ben Data that provides data collection, evaluation, and analytics products and services. It serves individual and institutional investors, wealth advisors, and general partners. Beneficient is based in Dallas, Texas.

About Daiwa Securities Group

Daiwa Securities Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, primarily operates as a securities broker-dealer in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Asset Management, and Investment. The Retail segment offers products and services related to asset management, including equities, bonds, investment trusts, wrap account services, insurance, banking services, inheritance-related services, etc. for individual investors and unlisted companies. The Wholesale segment offers sales and trading services of equities and bonds, as well as of foreign exchange and derivative products primarily for institutional investors and corporations; and investment banking services, such as underwriting of securities, M&A advisory, etc. The Asset Management segment structures and manages investment trusts primarily for individual investors and financial institutions; provides investment advisory services; and manages assets. The Investment segment invests in monetary claims, loans, private equities, and real estate properties, as well as energy, infrastructure, and resource sectors. The company also offers research and consulting, and information services, as well as engages in the office work activities. In addition, it is involved in the securities-related, investment advisory and agency, and investment management businesses, as well as lending and borrowing of real estate properties. The company was formerly known as Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd. and changed its name to Daiwa Securities Group Inc. in 1999. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

