Short Interest in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM) Expands By 30.2%

Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 12,351,438 shares, a growth of 30.2% from the January 29th total of 9,488,012 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,005,198 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company's stock are short sold.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RITM shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (down from $15.50) on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Monday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group set a $15.00 price target on Rithm Capital in a report on Friday, February 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rithm Capital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

Shares of Rithm Capital stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $10.09. The stock had a trading volume of 11,576,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,381,053. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.02 and a 200 day moving average of $11.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Rithm Capital has a twelve month low of $9.13 and a twelve month high of $12.74.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 19.74%. Sell-side analysts expect that Rithm Capital will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.9%. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.15%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 77,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 13,166 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 5.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 75.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,539,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,627,000 after buying an additional 662,585 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Rithm Capital by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Rithm Capital by 7.9% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 20,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

Rithm Capital Corporation is a specialty finance company that originates, acquires and manages structured credit investments collateralized by real estate assets in the United States. The company focuses primarily on senior floating-rate loans secured by multifamily, commercial, industrial and single-family rental properties, aiming to deliver attractive risk-adjusted yields through a diversified portfolio of floating-rate real estate debt.

In addition to senior loans, Rithm Capital invests in residential mortgage-backed securities, including agency and non-agency pools, as well as other real estate-related credit instruments.

