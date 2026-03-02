Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Short Interest Update

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 528,971 shares, a drop of 25.9% from the January 29th total of 713,814 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 491,602 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 491,602 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $75.22. 398,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,142. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $31.44 and a 52-week high of $78.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.01 and a 200-day moving average of $62.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional Trading of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIT. Wick Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $406,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Sona Asset Management US LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,011,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 827.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 39,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 35,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,041,000.

About Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG. The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in the securities of the Index and in depositary receipts based on the securities in the Index.

