Insider Selling: NET Power (NYSE:NPWR) Major Shareholder Sells 79,858 Shares of Stock

NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR – Get Free Report) major shareholder 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 79,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total transaction of $163,708.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,025,000. This trade represents a 13.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

8 Rivers Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 27th, 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 4,744 shares of NET Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total transaction of $9,488.00.

On Thursday, February 26th, 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 1,881 shares of NET Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total transaction of $3,762.00.

On Friday, February 20th, 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 63,517 shares of NET Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total transaction of $128,939.51.

On Thursday, February 19th, 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 125,000 shares of NET Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total transaction of $267,500.00.

On Wednesday, February 18th, 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 75,000 shares of NET Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total value of $155,250.00.

On Friday, February 13th, 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 100,000 shares of NET Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total value of $214,000.00.

On Thursday, February 12th, 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 150,000 shares of NET Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total value of $304,500.00.

On Wednesday, February 11th, 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 60,000 shares of NET Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total value of $121,200.00.

On Tuesday, February 10th, 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 40,000 shares of NET Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total value of $83,200.00.

On Thursday, January 29th, 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 54,780 shares of NET Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.35, for a total value of $128,733.00.

NET Power Trading Up 9.5%

NPWR traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.11. The stock had a trading volume of 886,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,860. The company has a market capitalization of $469.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.73. NET Power Inc. has a one year low of $1.48 and a one year high of $7.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NET Power

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CenterBook Partners LP grew its position in NET Power by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 1,848,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,214,000 after purchasing an additional 599,725 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of NET Power by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,840,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,015,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Caption Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NET Power by 619.8% in the second quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 401,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 346,068 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of NET Power by 183.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 430,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 278,400 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in NET Power by 99.3% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 444,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 221,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NPWR shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of NET Power in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Barclays upgraded shares of NET Power from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $2.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on NET Power from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NET Power presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

About NET Power

NET Power, Inc is an energy technology company focused on developing and commercializing power generation plants that burn natural gas and other fuels with near-zero carbon emissions. The company’s core innovation is the proprietary Allam-Fetvedt Cycle, a supercritical carbon dioxide power cycle that captures all carbon dioxide produced during combustion without the need for separate carbon capture systems. By integrating gas combustion, heat exchange and carbon dioxide separation into a single closed-loop process, NET Power aims to deliver baseload power with efficiencies and emissions profiles competitive with conventional and renewable generation sources.

Since demonstrating its first full-scale Allam-Cycle facility in La Porte, Texas, NET Power has moved from pilot operation toward commercial deployment.

