Short Interest in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG) Declines By 30.6%

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 263,529 shares, a decrease of 30.6% from the January 29th total of 379,481 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 481,698 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBTG. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,914,000. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,331,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,547,000 after acquiring an additional 656,255 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 542.2% in the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 312,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,155,000 after purchasing an additional 264,086 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,888,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,904,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,706,000 after purchasing an additional 123,656 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IBTG traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $22.85. The company had a trading volume of 375,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,837. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.91. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $22.81 and a 12 month high of $22.98.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.0685 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (IBTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2026 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2026. The fund will terminate in December 2026. IBTG was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

