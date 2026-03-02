Hong Kong Pharma Digital Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HKPD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Hong Kong Pharma Digital Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HKPD – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 17,842 shares, a decrease of 28.9% from the January 29th total of 25,106 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,857 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 79,857 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hong Kong Pharma Digital Technology Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of HKPD traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.66. 20,031 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,708. Hong Kong Pharma Digital Technology has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $2.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hong Kong Pharma Digital Technology

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hong Kong Pharma Digital Technology stock. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hong Kong Pharma Digital Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HKPD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 43,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. StoneX Group Inc. owned about 0.39% of Hong Kong Pharma Digital Technology at the end of the most recent quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Hong Kong Pharma Digital Technology in a report on Friday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, Hong Kong Pharma Digital Technology currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Hong Kong Pharma Digital Technology Company Profile

Hong Kong Pharma is an exempted limited liability company formed under the laws of the Cayman Islands on August 17, 2023. As a holding company with no material operations of its own, Hong Kong Pharma conducts its operations through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Joint Cross Border Logistics Company Limited and V-Alliance Technology Supplies Limited, each a limited liability corporation incorporated in Hong Kong and collectively referred to as HK Subsidiaries. Our business offering consists of two main categories: (i) OTC pharmaceutical cross-border e-commerce supply chain services, primarily conducted through our Hong Kong subsidiary, Joint Cross Border, which we refer to as the “Supply Chain Services” division and (ii) OTC pharmaceutical cross-border procurement and distribution, primarily conducted through our Hong Kong subsidiary, V-Alliance, which we refer to as the “Procurement and Distribution” division.

