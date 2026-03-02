European Wax Center (EWCZ) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

European Wax Center (NASDAQ: EWCZ) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/26/2026 – European Wax Center had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $5.80 price target on the stock.

2/11/2026 – European Wax Center was given a new $5.80 price target by Robert W. Baird.

2/11/2026 – European Wax Center was given a new $5.80 price target by Morgan Stanley. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/11/2026 – European Wax Center had its price target raised by Telsey Advisory Group from $5.00 to $5.80. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/10/2026 – European Wax Center was downgraded by Truist Financial Corporation from “buy” to “hold”. They now have a $5.80 price target on the stock, down from $6.00.

1/29/2026 – European Wax Center had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by Weiss Ratings.

1/26/2026 – European Wax Center was upgraded by Zacks Research from “hold” to “strong-buy”.

1/15/2026 – European Wax Center had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley. They now have a $3.75 price target on the stock.

1/13/2026 – European Wax Center had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

European Wax Center is a national provider of hair removal services and related beauty products. The company operates through a network of company-owned and franchised locations, delivering professional waxing treatments for both women and men. Its core service offerings include facial waxing, bikini and Brazilian waxes, arm and leg treatments, back and chest services, and specialized body waxing. In addition to waxing services, European Wax Center markets a range of proprietary retail products such as pre- and post-wax skincare lotions, exfoliating treatments, and moisturizers designed to enhance client comfort and results.

Founded in 2004, European Wax Center introduced a standardized approach to the waxing experience, focusing on consistent training, customer education, and hygienic protocols.

