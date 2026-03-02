Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS.

Helios Technologies Price Performance

Helios Technologies stock traded up $3.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $74.38. 587,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,897. Helios Technologies has a 12-month low of $24.76 and a 12-month high of $76.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.83 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Helios Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 7th. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.64%.

Institutional Trading of Helios Technologies

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Helios Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $279,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in Helios Technologies by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 19,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Helios Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $271,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the second quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HLIO shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Helios Technologies from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Helios Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.25.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies, Inc is a global designer, manufacturer and distributor of highly engineered motion and electronic controls solutions. Headquartered in Sarasota, Florida, the company serves original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) across mobile and industrial end markets, including agriculture, construction, material handling, oil and gas, and renewable energy. Established in 2018 through a carve-out of established hydraulic and electronic control businesses, Helios has rapidly built scale through strategic acquisitions, broadening its product portfolio and geographic reach.

The company’s Motion Technologies segment offers a comprehensive suite of hydraulic products, including gear pumps, piston pumps and motors, directional and proportional valves, cylinders, reservoirs, filtration systems and accumulators.

