Black Diamond Group Q4 Earnings Call Highlights

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) executives highlighted a “highly successful year” on the company’s fourth-quarter and year-end 2025 results call, pointing to higher revenue and Adjusted EBITDA, two strategic acquisitions, and continued investment in fleet growth while emphasizing a stable near-term operating outlook.

Full-year 2025 performance and safety metrics

Chief Executive Officer Trevor Haynes said 2025 results reflected “disciplined execution” and compounding growth across the platform. He also underscored the company’s safety performance, reporting a year-end total recordable incident frequency (TRIF) of 0.47 and zero lost-time claims.

Capital allocation, contracted revenue, and acquisitions

For the year, management reported consolidated revenue of, up, while consolidated rental revenue roseto. Full-year, increasingyear over year. Haynes also cited five-year compound annual growth rates offor consolidated revenue,for consolidated rental revenue, andfor Adjusted EBITDA.

Haynes described capital allocation as disciplined and guided by long-term asset return data and customer demand. He said 2025 capital expenditures were CAD 105 million, generally in line with the prior year, with most spending directed to contract-backed assets and strategic growth initiatives. Management noted capital commitments of approximately CAD 31 million at year-end.

As of Dec. 31, the company had CAD 149.3 million of future contracted rental revenue, down 6% from the prior year, which Haynes said remains a “robust” leading indicator supporting a stable outlook.

Management also reviewed several financing and M&A milestones:

An oversubscribed bought-deal public offering in late June, issuing about 4.7 million shares at CAD 9.10 for gross proceeds of about CAD 42 million .

shares at for gross proceeds of about . An extension and expansion of the asset-based credit facilities from CAD 325 million to CAD 425 million for five years.

for five years. The CAD 165 million acquisition of Royal Camp Services , which closed Nov. 12, 2025, adding integrated hospitality and catering and “many long-term indigenous partnerships,” according to Haynes.

acquisition of , which closed Nov. 12, 2025, adding integrated hospitality and catering and “many long-term indigenous partnerships,” according to Haynes. A small tuck-in acquisition of Spencer Corporate Travel in Australia, which management said strengthens the company’s ability to serve the region and expand into Asia-Pacific.

Haynes said integration work is underway at Royal Camp Services, including replacing third-party catering providers with Royal’s services where appropriate, which he said has been well received by customers.

Segment highlights: MSS, WFS, and LodgeLink

On the operating segments, management reported strength across the portfolio in 2025, while noting variability in certain project- and sales-driven lines.

Modular Space Solutions (MSS) generated record rental revenue of CAD 107 million, up 14%, and Adjusted EBITDA of CAD 82.9 million, up 7%. Average rental rates increased 7% for the year, according to Haynes. CFO Toby LaBrie added that in the fourth quarter, MSS total revenue was CAD 53.7 million, down 26%, primarily due to lower sales revenue compared with an unusually strong prior-year quarter. MSS Q4 utilization was 77.6%, down 480 basis points, though LaBrie said recurring rental revenue increased 4% to CAD 27 million, driven by fleet growth and higher average monthly rental rates. LaBrie also noted value-added products and services (VAPS) revenue rose 30% year over year in Q4 to CAD 2.6 million.

Workforce Solutions (WFS) delivered 2025 total revenue of CAD 233.1 million, up 30%, and Adjusted EBITDA of CAD 67.4 million, up 16%, including approximately 1.5 months of contribution from Royal Camp Services. In the fourth quarter, WFS revenue was CAD 90.3 million, up 51%, which management attributed to stability in the base business, Royal’s initial contribution, and several one-time items. Q4 WFS utilization was 56.8%, down 630 basis points, which LaBrie said leaves ample spare capacity to deploy as projects materialize.

LodgeLink continued its transformation and scaling effort. Haynes said total trade value (TTV) increased 21% in 2025 to CAD 114.9 million, producing record net revenue of CAD 14.2 million, up 25%. Management expects accelerated growth as a new suite of software, tools, and services is made available later in 2026, aimed at expanding the customer base and increasing wallet share, particularly in the U.S. and Australia/Asia-Pacific.

Fourth-quarter financials, leverage, and cash flow

LaBrie reported fourth-quarter consolidated revenue of CAD 144 million, up 9%, and Adjusted EBITDA of CAD 38.9 million, up 5%. Consolidated rental revenue grew 16% to CAD 44.5 million, driven by higher fleet size and rental rates, partially offset by a decline in utilization to 72.2%.

For the full year, net profit increased 35% to CAD 34.8 million, though LaBrie cautioned that a portion of 2025 profits reflected insurance proceeds received earlier in the year.

At year-end, net debt was CAD 328 million, up from CAD 223.6 million at the end of 2024, largely due to the Royal acquisition, which was funded with CAD 150 million drawn on the credit facility. LaBrie said liquidity exceeded CAD 96 million and net debt-to-trailing 12-month Adjusted EBITDA stood at 2.0x, at the low end of the company’s 2x–3x target range. The average interest rate paid on debt during the quarter was 4.35%, down 101 basis points year over year as benchmark rates declined.

Free cash flow was CAD 28.9 million in Q4, down 12% due to changes in non-cash working capital. Full-year free cash flow totaled CAD 88 million, up 10%.

2026 outlook: stability near term, potential inflection later in the year

Looking to the first half of 2026, management expects steady conditions across core markets, while acknowledging variability tied to project timing and sales revenue. In MSS, Haynes said rental revenue should remain stable with moderate growth supported by organic fleet additions and modest rental rate increases aligned with inflation. He noted strength in construction and major infrastructure end markets, partially offset by delays in the education pipeline that management believes are related to shifts in public-sector funding.

For WFS, management said Q4 included one-time items such as rental revenue from an early contract termination on a U.S. project. Executives said it is not uncommon for clients to complete projects ahead of contracted terms and pay out remaining rent. COO Mike Ridley said the terminated contract had been renewed multiple times over nearly five years and added that the accelerated rent was “not material” to the overall company, though it modestly benefited Q4 results and reduced run-rate heading into 2026. Management said the contract was expected to end within roughly six months in 2026 anyway, and that assets would be redeployed as new opportunities arise, including in construction, oil and gas, mining, and data centers.

In response to questions about capital spending in MSS, management said it does not operate on a fixed annual CapEx budget and instead responds to demand on a quarterly basis. Executives also attributed recent utilization declines to large projects rolling off in Q4 and said those units are expected to return to work over the coming quarters. The company said much of its spending is directed to contract-supported or “bid set” projects rather than speculative purchases.

On M&A, executives said the balance sheet and free cash flow provide “firepower” for disciplined growth, with a stated strategic focus on expanding the MSS platform while leveraging operating capacity in the workforce accommodation business. Management added that valuations in modular space may have eased as public market multiples have come down, though it emphasized that identifying quality assets at attractive prices remains difficult to time.

LaBrie also provided an update on an ERP upgrade project, saying it remains on schedule and on budget. The company has invested about CAD 7.7 million to date, with about CAD 4.2 million remaining from the original budget, and expects the current phase for MSS and corporate to go live in Q2 2026.

