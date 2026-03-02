Short Interest in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) Decreases By 45.4%

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 2,827,328 shares, a decline of 45.4% from the January 29th total of 5,181,553 shares. Approximately 6.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,826,238 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,826,238 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 6.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EWA. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 21.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 48.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 19,204 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the second quarter worth $337,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Trading Down 0.5%

iShares MSCI Australia ETF stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,866,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,847,909. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.04. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 1 year low of $20.50 and a 1 year high of $30.24.

About iShares MSCI Australia ETF

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index). The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index. The Index seeks to measure the performance of the Australian equity market.

