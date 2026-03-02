Global X Hydrogen ETF (NASDAQ:HYDR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Global X Hydrogen ETF (NASDAQ:HYDR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 8,058 shares, a drop of 44.3% from the January 29th total of 14,471 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,737 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,737 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Global X Hydrogen ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HYDR. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new position in Global X Hydrogen ETF in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Hydrogen ETF by 2,048.9% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X Hydrogen ETF by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Hydrogen ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Global X Hydrogen ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $257,000.

Get Global X Hydrogen ETF alerts:

Global X Hydrogen ETF Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of HYDR stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.80. 21,701 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,185. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.11 and a 200 day moving average of $36.23. Global X Hydrogen ETF has a 1 year low of $14.94 and a 1 year high of $47.88. The firm has a market cap of $62.47 million, a PE ratio of -27.78 and a beta of 1.97.

Global X Hydrogen ETF Dividend Announcement

Global X Hydrogen ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th were issued a $0.9498 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 588.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 30th.

(Get Free Report)

The Global X Hydrogen ETF (HYDR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Global Hydrogen index, a modified market-cap-weighted index that provides global exposure to companies positioned to benefit from hydrogen economy. HYDR was launched on Jul 12, 2021 and is managed by Global X.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Hydrogen ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Hydrogen ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.