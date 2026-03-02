Global X Hydrogen ETF (NASDAQ:HYDR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Global X Hydrogen ETF (NASDAQ:HYDR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 8,058 shares, a drop of 44.3% from the January 29th total of 14,471 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,737 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,737 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Institutional Trading of Global X Hydrogen ETF
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HYDR. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new position in Global X Hydrogen ETF in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Hydrogen ETF by 2,048.9% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X Hydrogen ETF by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Hydrogen ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Global X Hydrogen ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $257,000.
Global X Hydrogen ETF Stock Down 0.5%
Shares of HYDR stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.80. 21,701 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,185. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.11 and a 200 day moving average of $36.23. Global X Hydrogen ETF has a 1 year low of $14.94 and a 1 year high of $47.88. The firm has a market cap of $62.47 million, a PE ratio of -27.78 and a beta of 1.97.
Global X Hydrogen ETF Dividend Announcement
Global X Hydrogen ETF Company Profile
The Global X Hydrogen ETF (HYDR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Global Hydrogen index, a modified market-cap-weighted index that provides global exposure to companies positioned to benefit from hydrogen economy. HYDR was launched on Jul 12, 2021 and is managed by Global X.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Global X Hydrogen ETF
- Is Elon Preparing for a Silver Shock?
- America’s 1776 happening again
- I’m 70 With $1.5M: Would Converting $120K a Year to a Roth Be Smart or a Costly Mistake? (Ask An Advisor)
- Your name isn’t on our protected list yet
- The Biggest IPO Ever… Open to Everyday Folks
Receive News & Ratings for Global X Hydrogen ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Hydrogen ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.