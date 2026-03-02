Albany International Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (NYSE:AIN)

Albany International Corporation (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the textile maker on Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th.

Albany International has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Albany International has a payout ratio of 28.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Albany International to earn $3.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.6%.

Albany International Stock Performance

AIN stock traded up $1.92 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $59.57. 405,885 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,302. Albany International has a 1-year low of $41.15 and a 1-year high of $77.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.49, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.18.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International ( NYSE:AIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $321.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.32 million. Albany International had a positive return on equity of 9.64% and a negative net margin of 4.85%.Albany International’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Albany International has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.500-0.600 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Albany International will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Albany International Corp. is a global advanced materials company specializing in engineered textiles and composites. Its business is organized into two primary segments: Process Media and Engineered Composites. The Process Media segment designs, manufactures and services press, forming and drying fabrics used in the production of paper and packaging materials, helping paper manufacturers improve efficiency, quality and sustainability. The Engineered Composites segment produces lightweight composite structures and components for aerospace and industrial applications, serving commercial and military aircraft programs as well as industrial markets that require high-performance, durable materials.

In the Process Media segment, Albany’s products include forming fabrics, press felts and dryer fabrics engineered to withstand extreme moisture and temperature conditions.

