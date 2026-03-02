Universal Insurance Q4 Earnings Call Highlights

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) highlighted a strong finish to 2025 during its fourth-quarter earnings call, pointing to improved underwriting results, a strengthened capital position, and continued benefits from Florida’s legislative reforms. Management also discussed reinsurance progress for 2026 and 2027 and provided updates on share repurchases and dividends.

Management cites “outstanding” quarter and market stabilization

Chief Executive Officer Steve Donaghy said the company delivered “an outstanding quarter,” including an adjusted return on common equity of over 46%. He added that results were “solid across the board” and said he was proud of the progress made in 2025.

Key financial results: earnings growth and a lower combined ratio

Donaghy attributed part of the company’s momentum to Florida’s legislative reforms, which he said have “visibly stabilized the market,” benefiting stakeholders. He also described the company’s capital position as “robust” and said he believes reserves are “the strongest they’ve been in our history.”

Chief Financial Officer Frank Wilcox reported adjusted diluted earnings per common share of $2.17, up from $0.25 in the prior-year quarter. Wilcox said the increase was driven mostly by a lower net loss ratio as well as higher net premiums earned and net investment income.

Core revenue totaled $403.6 million, up 4.4% year-over-year, primarily reflecting higher net premiums earned and net investment income.

Wilcox also detailed premium trends:

Direct premiums written: $483.7 million, up 2.7% from the prior-year quarter, driven by 18.2% growth in other states, partially offset by a 3.1% decrease in Florida.

$483.7 million, up 2.7% from the prior-year quarter, driven by 18.2% growth in other states, partially offset by a 3.1% decrease in Florida. Direct premiums earned: $538.0 million, up 3.6% year-over-year, reflecting direct premiums written growth over the prior 12 months.

$538.0 million, up 3.6% year-over-year, reflecting direct premiums written growth over the prior 12 months. Net premiums earned: $363.4 million, up 4.3%, primarily due to higher direct premiums earned and a lower ceded premium ratio.

Underwriting performance improved markedly. The net combined ratio was 87.5%, down 20.4 points versus the prior-year quarter. Wilcox said the improvement reflected a lower net loss ratio, slightly offset by a higher net expense ratio.

The net loss ratio was 61.3%, down 21 points from the prior-year quarter. Wilcox said the decrease reflected better current accident-year results and the inclusion of Hurricane Milton in the prior-year quarter.

The net expense ratio increased to 26.2% from 25.6%, which Wilcox attributed primarily to higher other operating costs.

Reinsurance placement underway for 2026, with multiyear capacity for 2027

Donaghy said the company was already “well underway” negotiating and placing its 2026 reinsurance program. He noted that a substantial portion of the first-event catastrophe tower had already been placed as of the call, along with “meaningful additional multiyear capacity” secured for the 2027 hurricane season.

Capital return: share repurchases and quarterly dividend

Wilcox said the company repurchased approximately 210,000 shares during the fourth quarter at an aggregate cost of $6.9 million.

He also noted that on Jan. 7, 2026, the company announced a new share repurchase program that authorizes up to $20 million in repurchases through Jan. 8, 2028.

In addition, on Feb. 4, 2026, the board declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.16 per common share, payable March 13, 2026, to shareholders of record as of March 6, 2026.

Competitive and regulatory environment: “very favorable” conditions

In the question-and-answer portion of the call, Donaghy said Universal viewed the competitive environment as “very favorable,” citing the company’s relationship with its agency force and rates it has implemented. He also said the company has been opening more markets based on internal profitability analysis and has seen increasing business in those markets.

Asked about regulatory risks and affordability concerns, Donaghy emphasized the impact of Florida’s actions, saying that without steps taken by the state and Gov. Ron DeSantis, the industry would not be in its current position. He referenced “modest declines in 2024 and 2025” and said the company would begin its actuarial rate study for 2026 at the end of March.

Donaghy added that a rate decrease does not always lead to lower earnings, pointing to improved severity and frequency trends, potential reductions in reinsurance and expenses, and what he described as a favorable environment. He also said retention “has never been better.”

In closing remarks, Donaghy thanked associates, consumers, the company’s agency force, and other stakeholders for their support.

About Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE)

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc (NYSE: UVE) is a property and casualty insurance holding company headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. The company underwrites homeowners and other residential property insurance products to protect against natural catastrophes such as hurricanes, windstorms and fires. It distributes policies primarily through a network of independent agents and brokers, offering coverage for primary residences, secondary homes, condominiums, vacant dwellings and rental properties across its service territory.

In addition to personal lines, Universal provides commercial property and casualty insurance tailored to small businesses and institutional clients.

