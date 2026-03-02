California Resources Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.41 (NYSE:CRC)

California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.405 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, March 20th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.

California Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 45.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect California Resources to earn $4.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.7%.

Shares of NYSE:CRC traded up $2.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $61.47. 1,149,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 821,943. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.15. California Resources has a 1-year low of $30.97 and a 1-year high of $62.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.85 and its 200-day moving average is $49.86.

California Resources ( NYSE:CRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). California Resources had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $924.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $789.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that California Resources will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

California Resources Corporation (NYSE: CRC) is an independent exploration and production company focused exclusively on developing oil and natural gas assets in California. Headquartered in Newport Beach, the company engages in hydraulic fracturing, well completions, reservoir management and enhanced recovery operations to produce crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids.

CRC’s operations are concentrated in three core regions: the Los Angeles Basin, the Ventura Basin and the San Joaquin Basin.

