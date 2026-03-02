California Resources Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.41 (NYSE:CRC)

California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.405 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, March 20th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.
California Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 45.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect California Resources to earn $4.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.7%.
Shares of NYSE:CRC traded up $2.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $61.47. 1,149,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 821,943. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.15. California Resources has a 1-year low of $30.97 and a 1-year high of $62.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.85 and its 200-day moving average is $49.86.
- Positive Sentiment: Management outlined a 12% production-growth target for 2026 and said it is expanding carbon?capture & storage (CCS) execution, signaling continued volume upside and diversification into emissions?reduction projects that could support valuation and ESG positioning. California Resources outlines 12% production growth for 2026 while expanding CCS execution
- Positive Sentiment: CRC reported 25% year?over?year production growth for 2025 and its highest annual free cash flow since 2021; new drilling permits support an active 2026 drilling program — all supportive of continued cash generation and debt discipline. California Resources Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2025 Financial and Operating Results; Announces 2026 Guidance
- Positive Sentiment: Revenue for Q4 came in at $924M, well above consensus (~$790M), indicating strong top?line execution even as commodity/realization dynamics evolve — the company provided slides and a conference?call deck for more detail. California Resources earnings transcript and materials
- Positive Sentiment: Carbon TerraVault (CRC’s carbon?management subsidiary) issued a 2025 update, underlining progress on carbon projects that could create new revenue/offset streams and reduce long?term regulatory risk. Carbon TerraVault Provides 2025 Update
- Positive Sentiment: CRC reported a methane?emissions milestone in tests that suggests a lower carbon premium and reduced earnings risk from emissions exposure — a potentially favorable development for both costs and investor perception. California Resources Methane Milestone Tests Low Carbon Premium And Earnings Risk
- Neutral Sentiment: Wall Street analysts revised models and price targets ahead of the Q4 release — expect some volatility as forecasts are updated to reflect CRC’s production guide and cash?flow outlook. Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp California Resources Expectations Ahead Of Q4 Earnings
- Negative Sentiment: Q4 EPS of $0.47 missed consensus ($0.49) and declined versus $0.91 a year ago — a near?term headline that pressured estimates despite the revenue beat, and a reason some investors may remain cautious until margin/realization trends stabilize. California Resources Corporation (CRC) Q4 Earnings Lag Estimates
California Resources Corporation (NYSE: CRC) is an independent exploration and production company focused exclusively on developing oil and natural gas assets in California. Headquartered in Newport Beach, the company engages in hydraulic fracturing, well completions, reservoir management and enhanced recovery operations to produce crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids.
CRC’s operations are concentrated in three core regions: the Los Angeles Basin, the Ventura Basin and the San Joaquin Basin.
