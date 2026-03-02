Insider Selling: Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Insider Sells 1,698 Shares of Stock

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) insider Daniel Emerson sold 1,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.62, for a total value of $362,726.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 125,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,702,713.62. This trade represents a 1.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance

NASDAQ:TTWO traded up $2.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $213.88. 1,966,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,073,111. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $228.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.13. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.56 and a 1-year high of $264.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.61 billion, a PE ratio of -9.56, a PEG ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Trading of Take-Two Interactive Software

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter worth $26,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the second quarter worth $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on TTWO shares. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $288.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $252.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.94.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software is an American video game publisher headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1993 by Ryan Brant, the company is publicly traded on the NASDAQ under the ticker TTWO and is led by Chairman and CEO Strauss Zelnick. Take-Two operates through distinct publishing labels that manage development, marketing and distribution of interactive entertainment for a global audience.

Take-Two’s publishing portfolio includes Rockstar Games and 2K, as well as the Private Division label, which supports independent and mid-size developers.

