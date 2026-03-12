Short Interest in Adaptiv Select ETF (NYSEARCA:ADPV) Decreases By 51.4%

Adaptiv Select ETF (NYSEARCA:ADPV – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 2,037 shares, a drop of 51.4% from the February 12th total of 4,193 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,968 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 8,968 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Adaptiv Select ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Adaptiv Select ETF stock. West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Adaptiv Select ETF (NYSEARCA:ADPV – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC owned 0.23% of Adaptiv Select ETF worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Adaptiv Select ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA ADPV traded down $1.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.84. 33,702 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,660. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.99. Adaptiv Select ETF has a 12-month low of $32.95 and a 12-month high of $46.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.64 and a 200-day moving average of $43.32.

Adaptiv Select ETF Company Profile

The Adaptiv Select ETF (ADPV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that toggles between US large-cap equities and short-term US Treasurys, based on momentum. The fund’s strategy aims to limit drawdowns during market downtrends. ADPV was launched on Nov 4, 2022 and is managed by Adaptiv.

