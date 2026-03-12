Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSE) Short Interest Update

Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 3,498 shares, a growth of 176.3% from the February 12th total of 1,266 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,615 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 7,615 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Sankala Group LLC bought a new position in Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $80,000.

Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded down $2.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $66.72. 141,729 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,669. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.13. Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $45.01 and a 12 month high of $75.21.

Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in companies of all market capitalizations in emerging markets. Holdings are screened for multiple ESG metrics and fundamental criteria AVSE was launched on Mar 28, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

