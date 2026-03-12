Sunny Optical Technology (Group) (OTCMKTS:SNPTF) and Haleon (NYSE:HLN) Critical Survey

Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) and Sunny Optical Technology (Group) (OTCMKTS:SNPTF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Haleon and Sunny Optical Technology (Group)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Haleon N/A N/A N/A Sunny Optical Technology (Group) N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Haleon and Sunny Optical Technology (Group), as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Haleon 1 2 4 1 2.63 Sunny Optical Technology (Group) 0 0 0 0 0.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Haleon presently has a consensus target price of $12.33, indicating a potential upside of 22.33%. Given Haleon’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Haleon is more favorable than Sunny Optical Technology (Group).

6.7% of Haleon shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Haleon has a beta of 0.18, indicating that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sunny Optical Technology (Group) has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Haleon and Sunny Optical Technology (Group)”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Haleon $11.03 billion 4.07 $2.20 billion $0.39 25.83 Sunny Optical Technology (Group) $5.33 billion 1.40 $375.45 million N/A N/A

Haleon has higher revenue and earnings than Sunny Optical Technology (Group).

Summary

Haleon beats Sunny Optical Technology (Group) on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Haleon

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands. It also offers various over-the-counter products comprising nasal drops, and cold, flu, and allergy relief products under Otrivine, Theraflu, and Flonase brands for respiratory issues; anti-inflammatory and pain relief products under Voltaren, Panadol, and Advil brands; and antacids and antihistamine products under TUMS, ENO, and Fenistil brands for digestive health and other issues. The company was formerly known as DRVW 2022 plc and changed its name to Haleon plc in February 2022. Haleon plc was founded in 1715 and is headquartered in Weybridge, the United Kingdom.

About Sunny Optical Technology (Group)

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in designing, researching, developing, manufacturing, and selling optical and optical related products, and scientific instruments. The company's Optical Components segment offers glass spherical and aspherical lenses, handset lens sets, vehicle lens sets, security surveillance lens sets, and other lens sets. Its Optoelectronic Products segment comprise handset camera modules, three dimensional optoelectronic products, vehicle modules, and other optoelectronic modules. The company's Optical Instruments segment includes microscopes and intelligent inspection equipment for testing. Its optoelectronic-related products are used in handsets, digital cameras, vehicle imaging and sensing systems, security surveillance systems, virtual reality/augmented reality, and robots, which are combined with optical, electronic, algorithm, and mechanical technologies. In addition, the company engages in the research and development of infrared and semiconductor technologies; trading of optical instruments and optoelectronics products; property leasing activities; and development, service, and consultation of technology; provision of financing services; and import and export agency services. It operates primarily in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Yuyao, China.

